Unnao rape case: Victim's family protests outside Delhi HC over Sengar bail

The family of the victim in the Unnao Rape case and other women activists staged a protest outside the Delhi High Court on Friday against the conditional bail granted to convict Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the Unnao rape case.

While the police warned the protesters, saying, "Demonstrating here is prohibited and illegal. Legal action may be taken against you after five minutes. If you want to protest, go to Jantar Mantar."

The mother of the victim said the bail should be rejected and asserted that she would approach the Supreme Court for justice, expressing loss of faith in the High Court's verdict.

"His bail should be rejected... We will knock on the doors of the Supreme Court. We have lost faith in the High Court... If we don't get justice in the Supreme Court, we will go to another country... The person guilty of my husband's murder should be hanged immediately," she told ANI. Women activist Yogita Bhayana said they approached the Delhi High Court peacefully to demand justice for the Unnao rape victim and urged that their petition be heard, adding that they will protest if justice is not served. Speaking to ANI, Yogita Bhayana said, "Today, we have come to the High Court peacefully to appeal that the injustice done to our daughter be revoked and that the petition we are about to file be heard. If we do not get justice, we will protest, and that is our right..."

Congress leader Mumtaz Patel criticised the Delhi High Court's decision, calling it a "huge setback" and said that the ruling undermines the confidence of women across the country. "This is a huge setback, the way the High Court has given Sengar a free pass on a technicality. This is setting a very bad precedent in the country... How much their confidence must have been shattered by this ruling. Not just theirs, but that of women across the country," Patel said. The Delhi High Court granted bail (suspension of sentence) to former MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the Unnao rape case. He was convicted by a Delhi CBI court in a minor's rape case and was serving a life sentence.