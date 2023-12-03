Home / India News / Security forces recover IED in Chhattisgarh's Kanker, destroyed on spot

Security forces recover IED in Chhattisgarh's Kanker, destroyed on spot

The IED was recovered by the joint team of CoBRA and CRPF during an anti-naxal drive-area domination campaign and was planted to cause harm to the security forces

Representative image (Photo: ANI Twitter)
ANI

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2023 | 11:06 AM IST
Security forces recovered an improvised explosive device (IED) in the Kanker district, from the forests of Tondamarka village on Sunday.

The IED was recovered by the joint team of CoBRA and CRPF during an anti-naxal drive-area domination campaign and was planted to cause harm to the security forces.

"On December 3, 2023, at around 7 am, under the anti-naxal drive, soldiers from Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) and CRPF 131 battalion left for the forests of Tondamarka under the area domination campaign. During the operation, one IED planted to cause harm to the security forces was recovered in the forests of Tondamarka," according to Sukma Police.

The IED was destroyed on the spot. A search is being conducted in the surrounding area by the police force, CRPF and CoBRA.

First Published: Dec 03 2023 | 11:06 AM IST

