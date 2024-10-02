Selfless commitment of Indians: PM Modi observes 10 yrs of Swachhata drive

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday marked the 10 years of the "Swachhata Hi Seva" campaign and said that the 'Swachh Bharat Mission' is the world's biggest and most successful movement in this century, which will be remembered by the people even after many years. The Prime Minister said that the Swachh Bharat Mission has reflected the energy of the people through the demonstration of public participation and public leadership. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "The Swachh Bharat Mission is a symbol of the selfless commitment of crores of Indians and in the last 10 years, crores of Indians have adopted this mission and made it a part of their lives," said PM Modi at the event.

PM Modi said that the Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan will still be recognised even a thousand years into the future when historians examine India in the 21st century, adding that the more successful the Swachh Bharat Mission is in the country, the more our country will shine.

Addressing an event at the Vigyan Bhawan on Wednesday, PM Modi said, "1,000 years from now, when studies will be carried out about India of the 21st century, Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan will be remembered. In this century, Swachh Bharat is the world's biggest and most successful people's resolution led by people and joined in by people."

Swachhta Abhiyan is a nationwide campaign in India to promote hygiene and cleanliness, and eliminate open defecation. The campaign was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 2, 2014.

"This mission has reflected on the powerful energies of the people as they have joined in the Swachh Bharat Mission. The more successful the Swachh Bharat Mission is in the country, the more our country will shine through. People from across the country have participated in this. I received information that in the 15 days of Seva Pakhwada, more than 27 lakh events were held across the country with regard to the Swachh Bharat Mission, in which more than 28 crore people participated. With continuous efforts, we can strive to make our Bharat clean," said PM Modi.

The Prime Minister further extended gratitude to the citizens of the country for their participation and said, "On this important day, projects related to cleanliness worth around Rs 10,000 crore have also been started. Under Mission Amrit, water and sewage treatment plants will be built in many cities of the country, be it work related to Namami Gange or the Govardhan plant producing biogas from waste. These works will take the Swachh Bharat mission to new heights."

"Today is the birth anniversary of Pujya 'Bapu' Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri. I pay my respectful obeisance to the sons of Mother India. Let us all together fulfil the dreams of India that Gandhiji and the great personalities of the country had seen. Today's day inspires us. Today, on October 2, I am filled with responsibility and emotion. Today the journey of the Swachh Bharat Mission has reached the milestone of 10 years," said Prime Minister Modi.

PM Modi praised the countrymen for making the Swachh Bharat Mission a 'Jan Bhagidari Andolan' and said, "On the completion of my 10-year journey today, I praise every countryman, our sanitation workers, our religious gurus, our players, celebrities, NGOs, media persons, everyone. You all together have made the Swachh Bharat Mission a big 'people's movement'."

"I also express my heartfelt gratitude and thank the President and Vice President, as well as the former President and Vice President for their contribution to this campaign. With this, I also want to thank the Chief Ministers of the states for participating in this campaign," said PM Modi.

On this milestone of ten years for the Swachhata campaign today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in and engaged in a cleanliness drive with school children.

PM Modi urged citizens of India to participate in the cleanliness initiative to further strengthen the spirit of 'Swachh Bharat.

Coinciding with the 155th Gandhi Jayanti today, the Swachh Bharat Mission marks the completion of 10 years since the launch of one of the most significant mass movements for cleanliness.

"On Gandhi Jayanti today, I became a part of the Swachhata Abhiyan with my young friends. I request all of you to become a part of the cleanliness campaign around you today. This initiative of yours will further strengthen the spirit of 'Swachh Bharat', PM Modi wrote in a post on X.

On August 15, 2014, PM Modi delivered a powerful message from the ramparts of the Red Fort, calling for cleanliness to become a national priority and urging citizens to join in this mission. This led to the launch of the Swachh Bharat Mission on 2nd October 2014, which embraced a 'whole-of-government' approach to make sanitation the responsibility of all.