Home / India News / Sena (UBT) leaders meet police officials to discuss protest march route

Sena (UBT) leaders meet police officials to discuss protest march route

The party did not oppose it but it would be little inconvenient as the road leading to Azad Maidan is narrow, he said

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Uddhav Thackeray (Photo: PTI)

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2023 | 10:32 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A Shiv Sena (UBT) delegation on Tuesday met senior officials of Mumbai Police to discuss the route of the party's march on July 1 to protest against alleged irregularities in the Mumbai civic body.

Party leader and Lok Sabha MP Arvind Sawant told reporters that police requested the party to take the 'morcha' to Azad Maidan in south Mumbai.

The party did not oppose it but it would be little inconvenient as the road leading to Azad Maidan is narrow, he said.

We suggested that the march will start from Metro Cinema, take a turn at Crawford Market and end near the Times of India office. We will have a stage there. They have not given a reply," Sawant added.

Police have not denied permission to the march either, he said.

The party has planned a mega march led by Aaditya Thackeray to protest against "scams" in the civic body which is currently under an administrator, blaming the Maharashtra government led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for the state of affairs.

Also Read

Shinde-led Sena denies connection with plea staking claim on UBT's property

Will immerse medals in Ganga, fast unto death: Protesting wrestlers

Checking rising crime: 8,000 Rajasthan cops round up 2,051 miscreants

Shiv Sena (UBT) to challenge EC decision on name-symbol in Delhi high court

Parties like JD(U), Shiv Sena were your allies, now they are corrupt: Sibal

ED arrests Supertech's chairman R K Arora in money-laundering case

Govt to launch challenge to get ideas to tackle sudden spike/fall in prices

DRDO releases list of 75 technology-priority areas to boost defence

CAG audit of Kejriwal's residence will expose AAP's corruption: Delhi BJP

Power Min revises biomass co-firing policy to enable purchase of pellets

Topics :Shiv SenaprotestsMaharashtra

First Published: Jun 27 2023 | 10:32 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story