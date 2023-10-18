Servotech Power Systems, IIT-Roorkee enter pact to develop e-chargers

Servotech Power Systems Ltd (SPSL) on Wednesday said it has inked an agreement with IIT-Roorkee to develop onboard e-chargers for battery-operated two-, three- and four-wheelers.

Another pact with the premier institute aims to develop rectifier units that find applications through imports, SPSL said in a statement.

"SPSL has signed two memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with IIT Roorkee to develop state-of-the-art rectifier units for CCS2 chargers and onboard EV chargers for two, three and four-wheelers," the statement said.

The rectifier unit is an integral component of the CCS2 (combined charging system) charger that is currently imported and the collaboration will boost domestic manufacturing capabilities and promote the growth of the domestic EV industry.

Onboard chargers for electric vehicles are compact and lightweight chargers designed to be mounted directly on the two-, three- and four-wheelers, eliminating the need for a separate charger.

"The company will now be manufacturing high-quality onboard chargers. This development strengthens our commitment towards making Make in India," Raman Bhatia, Servotech Power Systems MD said.

NSE-listed Servotech Power Systems Ltd (SPSL) Servotech Power Systems is a leading manufacturer of EV chargers, solar products and other items.

In August, the company signed an agreement with the UP government to set up an EV charger manufacturing plant in the state at an investment of Rs 300 crore under the Uttar Pradesh Electric Vehicle Manufacturing and Mobility Policy 2022.