NCM asks states on action taken for granting compensation to 1984 victims

The riots broke out after the then prime minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated by her Sikh bodyguards on October 31, 1984

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Iqbal Singh Lalpura

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2023 | 8:12 PM IST
The National Commission for Minorities (NCM) on Wednesday held a virtual meeting with chief secretaries, home secretaries and minority department secretaries of Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, and eight states on action taken by them for granting compensation to the 1984 anti-Sikh riot victims.

The riots broke out after the then prime minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated by her Sikh bodyguards on October 31, 1984.

NCM chairperson Iqbal Singh Lalpura, members Syed Shahezadi and Rinchen Lhamo, and commission officials held the meeting with chief secretaries, home secretaries, secretaries of Minority Affairs Department of Himachal Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, Haryana, Delhi, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Odisha, and Jammu and Kashmir, a statement issued by the commission said.

During the meeting, the action taken by the governments for granting relief, compensation and justice to the victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots was discussed, it said.

The commission had sought information from Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir and the eight states in October 2021 on the matter.

It requested the 10 states and union territories to furnish updated status and additional information on compliance of orders of the Ministry of Home Affairs dated January 16, 2006 and December 15, 2014 for granting compensation and relief to the victims, the statement said.

Topics :1984 Riots1984 anti-Sikh riotDelhi

First Published: Oct 18 2023 | 8:12 PM IST

