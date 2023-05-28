Setting boundaries for Neighbourhood First ahead of Nepal PM's India visit

Modi’s speech in Parliament got special kudos because he said: “My work is to neither give directives nor interfere with your work in Nepal, because Nepal itself is a sovereign nation.”



The Prime Minister (PM) of Nepal, Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’, will come to India on May 31, almost nine years to the day after Narendra Modi’s first visit to Kathmandu as PM. Modi visited Nepal in June 2014 and captured the hearts of Nepalis (an ex-serviceman from the Gorkha Regiment told Business Standard wistfully at the time: “You are so lucky to have Modi as PM. I wish we had a leader like him.”). “Modi is giving us a good moment,” Bhekh Bahadur Thapa, a former Nepali minister of foreign affairs and finance, told The New York Times at the time, adding, “Whether it will yield results, time will tell.”