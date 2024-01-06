Home / India News / Several museums in Mumbai receive e-mails threatening bomb blasts

Several museums in Mumbai, including the iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Museum, received threatening emails warning about bomb blasts

Representative Image | ANI
ANI

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2024 | 8:46 AM IST
Several museums in Mumbai, including the iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Museum, received threatening emails warning about bomb blasts, officials said on Friday.

As per officials, the threatening mails were sent to major museums, including the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Museum in Colaba and the Nehru Science Centre in Worli.

The police and bomb disposal squad investigated the museums that received the emails, but no trace of explosives was found, they said.

An investigation into this matter is underway. Further details are awaited.

Topics :26 11 Mumbai terror attackMaharashtraMaharashtra governmentChhatrapati Shivaji International AirportChhatrapati Shivaji

First Published: Jan 06 2024 | 8:46 AM IST

