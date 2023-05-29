Sidhu Moose Wala's death anniversary: His mother salutes exact spot



Gangsters killed Sidhu Moose Wala on May 29 last year. Gangster Lawrence took responsibility for this and the conspiracy orchestrated by the Canada-based gangster Goldie Brar.

It's been one year since the renowned singer-actor died in a tragic incident. Today is the first death anniversary of Sidhu Moose Wala, and in memory of the Punjabi artist, several candle marches and Paaths have been organised all over the world.



To pay tribute to her son, Sidhu Moose Wala's mother, Charan Kaur, kneeled and offered her salute out of respect at the exact location where his son was killed last year. The Punjab Police has been accused of 35 individuals in this case, and only four out of 35 have been identified so far, reported PTC news.



"We are learning to live with his memories and have only one mission in life to get justice for our son," she added. In one of her recent interviews, Charan Kaur recalled the event in the TOI interview and said, "We could never have imagined that it would turn out to be my son's last ride."

Sukhmani Sahib Paath organised in Brisbane Sukhmani Sahib paath has been organised in Brisbane, Australia. His father shared a post about the Sukhmani Sahib Paath that will take place today from 11 am to 1 pm on social media handle.