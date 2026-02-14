SIR discrepancy hearings in Bengal end; final rolls to be released Feb 28

The hearing for 'logical discrepancy' cases in the SIR exercise concluded across West Bengal on Saturday, a senior EC official said, adding that the the final electoral rolls is scheduled to be published on February 28.

The hearings, which addressed omissions and inconsistencies in name spellings, began on December 27 and continued across the state at camps set up in schools, club rooms and administrative buildings.

"The poll officials will now scrutinise documents till February 21, and the final electoral rolls is slated for publication on February 28," the official said.

Any pending data for Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs) must be uploaded by Monday.