The government has approved road projects worth more than Rs 11,000 crore in Maharashtra, Telangana and Gujarat, according to official statements.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs on Friday approved the rehabilitation and upgradation of the Ghoti-Trimbak (Mokhada)-Jawhar-Manor-Palghar section of NH-160A in Maharashtra at a total capital cost of Rs 3,320.38 crore.

The region west of Nashik, particularly around Ambad and Satpur, hosts a dense cluster of industrial units developed by Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation. This generates significant freight traffic, the Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways (MoRTH) said in a statement on Saturday.

The CCEA approved the rehabilitation and upgradation of the 154.635 km section of NH-160A in Maharashtra on Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) mode, MoRTH said.

The project has been proposed in line with the PM GatiShakti principles and will connect 6 PM GatiShakti Economic Nodes, 01 Social Nodes and 8 Logistics Nodes in the State of Maharashtra. This will have a positive impact on the Logistic Performance Index (LPI) of the country. In a separate release, MoRTH said that the CCEA also approved construction of 4-lane sections of Dhamasiya-Bitada/ Movi and Nasarpore-Malotha in Gujarat at Rs 4,583.64 crore. The 107.67-km long project is a part of NH-56 which starts at Nimbahera in Rajasthan and traverses through Dahod District in Gujarat, Alirajpur District in the State of Madhya Pradesh and then re-enters Gujarat near Chhota Udepur District, terminating at its junction with NH-48 near Vapi.