'Sitting with eyes closed': SC rebukes Centre over misleading Patanjali ads

The Supreme Court (SC) reprimanded the central government on Tuesday, in connection with the Patanjali Ayurved "misleading and false" advertisement case, urging the Centre representatives to address the issue of deceptive medical advertisements.

Expressing dissatisfaction, the top court remarked, "The government is sitting with its eyes closed," highlighting the need for prompt action in tackling misleading advertising practices.

On August 23, 2022, the Supreme Court issued notices to the Union Health Ministry, Ministry of Ayush, and Patanjali Ayurved Ltd following a plea by the Indian Medical Association (IMA). The IMA alleged a smear campaign by Ramdev, the founder of Patanjali, against the vaccination drive and modern medicines.

In November of the same year, the Supreme Court, had cautioned Patanjali Ayurved against disseminating "false" and "misleading" claims in its advertisements regarding the efficacy of its medicines in treating various ailments.

During today's brief hearing, a bench comprising justices Ahsanuddin Amanullah and Prashant Kumar Mishra directed Patanjali Ayurved to refrain from publishing misleading claims and advertisements against modern medical systems.

Furthermore, the court hinted at the possibility of imposing hefty fines, suggesting a penalty of Rs 1 crore for each product promoting false claims of curing specific diseases.

The apex court reiterated its call for the Centre to devise a solution to the pervasive issue of misleading medical advertisements. It specifically highlighted concerns about claims made by certain medications to provide a complete cure for various ailments.

The ongoing legal battle shows the importance of ensuring accuracy and transparency in advertising practices, particularly in the healthcare sector, to safeguard public health and prevent misinformation. This matter became especially important following the coronavirus pandemic.

