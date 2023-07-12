Home / India News / Situation has improved: Himachal CM after visiting flood-hit areas of Kullu

Situation has improved: Himachal CM after visiting flood-hit areas of Kullu

Earlier in the day, Sukhu conducted an aerial survey of flood-affected areas and said the government is working hard to restore road transport and power supply

ANI
Earlier in the day after conducting an aerial survey, he told them that six helicopters had been deployed to carry out rescue operations and evacuate the stranded tourists and local residents | Photo: Twitter @SukhuSukhvinder

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2023 | 8:48 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday reached Kullu to take stock of situation in flood-hit areas after heavy rainfall in the region, and said that the situation has improved a lot.

Earlier in the day, Sukhu conducted an aerial survey of flood-affected areas and said the government is working hard to restore road transport and power supply.

"...I have come to Kullu. There is a lot of improvement in the situation. It's been 10 PM and I sitting at DC office, about 1 thousand vehicles have already left from Manali. Out of 5 thousand, 3-4 thousand more vehicles are expected to pass overnight. We have made one-way traffic. Vehicles going to Manali have been stopped, now only vehicles going from Manali are operational," CM Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu said.

"Today I also visited Sainj, where 40 shops and 30 houses have been washed out...There we have announced a relief of one lakh rupees. Our target is to reopen the road by tomorrow evening. 500 workers are working in Kullu throughout the night for the restoration of electricity supply and mobile connectivity," said Sukhu further.

Earlier in the day after conducting an aerial survey, he told them that six helicopters had been deployed to carry out rescue operations and evacuate the stranded tourists and local residents. The first helicopter sortie took off in the morning to rescue stranded people at Chandertal but had to return back due to adverse weather conditions.

However, the authorities were prioritizing the evacuation of the elderly and sick from Chandertal and the teams have left for the site.

"We are sending helicopters with satellite phones along with 4 police personnel will be sent. The incessant rains disrupted communication facilities, power supply, water supply and road connectivity in the entire Kullu district. The loss is immense and every possible help will be provided to the affected persons by the state government," he added.

Incessant rains have wreaked havoc in the hill state claiming 20 lives over the past 48 hours.

Also Read

Monsoon fury in Himachal continues, 20 people stranded in Manali rescued

Red alert sounded, major rivers in spate as Himachal braces for more rain

Cong govt mulling to legalise hemp cultivation to boost economy in Himachal

Monsoon fury: U'khand on red alert, several roads blocked due to landslide

Fresh snow disrupts daily life, chokes traffic in Himachal's higher reaches

Kedarnath Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand stopped, roads closed amid heavy rains

Aircraft makes emergency landing at HAL airport in Bengaluru after glitch

Top headlines: Disney explores option for India biz, veggie prices soar

UP to become first state to have 18 'safe cities': CM Yogi Adityanath

CBI, ED directors can have maximum tenure of five years, says SC

Topics :Himachal Pradeshpower supplyheavy rains

First Published: Jul 12 2023 | 8:48 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story