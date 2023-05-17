Home / India News / SIU raids several places in J-K's Kishtwar in terror funding case

The special force made raids in Jamia mohalla, Mallad, Kundari, and Sana, to collect evidence in terror funding cases

Press Trust of India Jammu
2 min read Last Updated : May 17 2023 | 1:32 PM IST
The Special Investigative Unit (SIU) of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday raided five terrorists' houses in Kishtwar district in connection with a terror support and terror funding case, a senior official said.
The houses belonged to terrorists who are operating from Pakistan and are engaged in revival of terrorism in the region, he said.

"After obtaining search warrants from NIA Court, Jammu, in Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) case, houses of five terrorists, who are presently operating from Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, were searched in various locations," Kishtwar Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Khalil Poswal said.
Five SIU teams along with police carried out the raids, he said.

The SSP said the evidence found in the searches will be used to indict the targets' role in engaging in anti-national activities and perpetuating acts of terrorism.
The SIU is raiding the houses of Shahnawaz alias Nayeem of Chirool Padyarna, Nayeem Ahmed alias Amir alias Gazi of Jamia Masjid, Mohammad Iqbal alias Bilal of Kichloo Market, Shahnawaz Kanth alias Munna alias Umer of Hullar Kishtwar, and Javid Hussain Giri alias Muzamil of Kundali Pochal, he said.

A special NIA court in Jammu had on April 26 issued non-bailable warrants against 23 terrorists from Kishtwar operating from across the border.
Earlier, non-bailable warrants were issued against 13 terrorists.

"Thirty-six individuals from Kishtwar went to Pakistan after joining terrorism over a period of time. Subsequently, two FIRs were registered against them," Poswal said.

First Published: May 17 2023 | 1:45 PM IST

