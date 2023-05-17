Be cautious about 'excessive use' of booster Covid doses: Srinath Reddy

What are the key lessons learnt in the last three years?

We need more evidence for this. Children are not at high risk. Elderly and immuno-compromised (persons) are at risk. While it's advisable to boost their immunity by giving vaccine boosters, whether annual or not needs to be seen, but the rest of the population does not need it. Moreover, we need to be cautious about excessive use of booster dose—because if these are repeatedly challenging the body’s immune system then there will be something called T-Cell exhaustion. T-Cells are memory cells of our immune system. The body’s immune system may not have the capacity to react to a new variant, because it is getting used to generating an immune response against the vaccine induced antigen only. Also, it can lower our capabilities to fight against other pathogens. If most of the body’s energy is spent in fighting Covid19 antigen, then the body’s immune system may not have the capacity to fight other pathogens. We have to do a risk-benefit analysis.