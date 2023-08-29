Home / India News / Skill development ministry partners with AWS India for cloud skill training

Skill development ministry partners with AWS India for cloud skill training

The initiative focuses on training 30,000 underprivileged youth, 50 per cent of whom will be women, it said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Bloomberg Photo

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2023 | 11:17 PM IST
The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship has collaborated with Amazon Web Services India to provide cloud skills training to 1,500 people, the company said on Tuesday.

The initiative focuses on training 30,000 underprivileged youth, 50 per cent of whom will be women, it said.

Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Atul Kumar Tiwari, said, "The collaboration is crucial for those who need cloud computing skills... it will open up more opportunities for women to pursue tech careers.

Topics :Amazon Web ServicesSkill developmentCloud computing

First Published: Aug 29 2023 | 11:17 PM IST

