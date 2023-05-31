Home / India News / Skill-Lync partners with TN Skill Development Corp to train 10,000 students

The company has so far trained up to 3,640 students from 364 colleges under the 'Naan Mudhalvan' programme, launched by the Tamil Nadu government, it said in a statement

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : May 31 2023 | 8:28 PM IST
Ed-Tech platform Skill-Lync on Wednesday announced that it will train 10,000 students in partnership with the Tamil Nadu government.

The company has so far trained up to 3,640 students from 364 colleges under the 'Naan Mudhalvan' programme, launched by the Tamil Nadu government, it said in a statement.

Through this partnership, Skill-Lync provides its customised 19 professional course called Industry 4.0, which upskills students on emerging technology and helped optimise manufacturing across the industry.

This partnership is accomplished in three phases, Faculty Development Programme (FDP), online learning and offline training, under which it has trained the students across Tamil Nadu in 105 colleges.

"Our partnership with the Tamil Nadu government for Naan Mudhalvan scheme is a significant milestone. This allowed us unprecedented scale to improve the employability of engineering students by providing them with industry-relevant technologies.

"Our vision of enabling students with world-class educational material to pursue their careers of choice can be achieved by partnering with more governments on such programmes," Skill-Lync Chief Business Officer Krishna Bandaru said.

Topics :Skill developmentTamil NaduStudentEdTech

First Published: May 31 2023 | 9:28 PM IST

