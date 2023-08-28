Home / India News / Solar capacity addition in India declines 58% in Apr-Jun: Mercom India

Solar capacity addition in India declines 58% in Apr-Jun: Mercom India

Large-scale solar projects accounted for 77 per cent of the capacity added during the quarter, and rooftop solar installations contributed 23%

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2023 | 3:53 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Solar capacity addition in the country declined 58 per cent to 1.7 gigawatt in the April-June period, mainly due to land and transmission-related issues, Mercom India said on Monday.

The country added 4 GW of solar capacity in the year-ago quarter, the research firm said in 'Q2 2023 India Solar Market Update'.

"India added 1.7 GW solar capacity in Q2 of 2023. (New) installations dropped more than 10 per cent quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) compared to 1.9 GW in the January-March period," it said.

Capacity additions fell almost 58 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) compared to 4 GW in the year-ago period.

Large-scale solar projects accounted for 77 per cent of the capacity added during the quarter, and rooftop solar installations contributed 23 per cent. Over 1.3 GW of large-scale solar capacity was added in the quarter, down 64 per cent y-o-y, and 7 per cent q-o-q.

During January-June, new installations were at 3.6 GW, down 53 per cent from 7.6 GW during the same period last year.

India's cumulative installed solar capacity surpassed the 66 GW-mark in June.

"Delays, extensions, and postponements have led to a substantial number of solar projects being deferred to next year, making 2023 a year of setbacks for solar in India," Raj Prabhu, Chief Executive Officer of Mercom Capital Group, said.

"Consequently, 2024 looks extremely robust. Rapidly declining solar component and project costs will be a catalyst for additional growth," he said.

Following a weak first quarter, capacity additions slowed further in the second. Extensions granted to several large-scale solar projects and those facing delays due to land and transmission issues affected installations in the January-June period, he said.

During the quarter under review, Gujarat led with 41 per cent of large-scale solar installations. Rajasthan and Karnataka were next, with 20 per cent and 14 per cent of quarterly capacity additions, respectively.

During January-June, India added 8.4 GW of new power capacity, with solar accounting for over 43 per cent.

Also Read

Rooftop solar capacity increased 6.35% to 485 MW in Jan-Mar: Mercom

Corporate funding in global solar sector grows 11% to $8.4 bn in Jan-Mar

Adani Green Energy targets 45 gigawatts of renewable energy by 2030

Open access solar capacity addition falls 37% to 518 MW in Jan-Mar: Mercom

'Integrating renewable energy in power system crucial to meet climate goal'

Rajasthan: Scientists were sent to jail under Congress, says BJP leader

President releases commemorative coin on former Andhra CM N T Rama Rao

32-year-old man dies of heart attack while on way to watch Gadar 2

Nuh wear deserted look amid tight security; 15 seers pray at Nalhar temple

Ahead of polls, women in Madhya Pradesh get 'rakhi gift' from CM Shivraj

Topics :solar power renewable energyMercom Capital

First Published: Aug 28 2023 | 3:53 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Reliance AGM 2023 today: Here are the key takeaways from last year's meet

RIL AGM 2023 LIVE Updates: Jio to RRVL, investors eye key announcements

Election News

UP CM Adityanath asks BJP's IT cell to gear up for 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: Senior citizens, disabled can vote from home

India News

"Law and order will prevail in Mewat," says VHP leader amid yatra in Nuh

IMD Weather Forecast (Aug 28): Heavy rainfall in few states till August 29

Economy News

B20 Summit India: My priority is to tame inflation, says FM Sitharaman

EPFO holds talks with Ministry of Finance on reinvesting ETF money

Next Story