32-year-old man dies of heart attack while on way to watch Gadar 2

A 32-year-old person, who went to watch the superhit film "Gadar 2", died from a heart attack in the film hall. The incident took place in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri. The incident was caught on a CCTV camera installed in the cinema hall.

The person was identified as Ashtak Tiwari. Tiwari can be seen climbing the stairs in the CCTV footage and was unexpectedly collapsed while on a call.

Man dies of heart attack: Insights The incident occurred around 7.50 PM on Saturday. Tiwari was going to watch a show of the Sunny Deol-starrer at the Fun Cinema Hall in the city. As he abruptly collapsed, the people present at the scene hurried to check on him.





The bouncers and guards who were present at the time contacted Tiwari's family because his phone was unlocked. According to Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Naipal Singh, he was immediately taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival by doctors.

Singh confirmed Tiwari's demise and said that an investigation is in progress to find out additional details of the occurrence if needed. The deceased was a Dwarkapuri resident within the Sadar Kotwali area's jurisdiction, the cop added.

Gadar 2: Overview Gadar 2, which was released in 2001 and was directed by Anil Sharma, is a sequel to Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Tara Singh, a truck driver, tries to save his son Charanjeet, or "Jeete Singh," from the Pakistani Army in the second part of the Gadar franchise.

Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, Manish Wadhwa, and Gaurav Chopra all play important roles in the movie. On August 11, Gadar 2 released in theatres worldwide.