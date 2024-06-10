Home / India News / South west monsoon arrives in Mumbai two days ahead of schedule: IMD

South west monsoon arrives in Mumbai two days ahead of schedule: IMD

It usually arrives by June 11, though last year it made its onset on June 24 due to 'Biparjoy' cyclone over the Arabian Sea, the IMD official pointed out

Rain, Rainfall, monsoon
Representative Picture
Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2024 | 1:12 AM IST
The south west monsoon arrived in Mumbai on Sunday two days ahead of normal schedule due to favourable conditions along the Maharashtra coast, an India Meteorological Department official said.

It usually arrives by June 11, though last year it made its onset on June 24 due to 'Biparjoy' cyclone over the Arabian Sea, the IMD official pointed out. "Mumbai can anticipate thunderstorms accompanied by heavy to very heavy rainfall, with a probability of realisation between 51 and 75 per cent. Neighbouring areas such as Raigad and Ratnagiri stand a higher chance of experiencing heavy to very heavy rainfall. A red alert has been issued for Sindhudurg and its neighbouring district Kolhapur, emphasising heavy to very heavy rainfall in most areas," the IMD said. Most districts in Maharashtra, especially in the Marathwada and Vidarbha regions, are expected to receive heavy rainfall, it added.

Topics :IMD on rainsMumbai rainsIMD

First Published: Jun 10 2024 | 1:12 AM IST

