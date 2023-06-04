Home / India News / Sri Lankan President expresses sorrow over tragic train collision in Odisha

Sri Lankan President expresses sorrow over tragic train collision in Odisha

Addressing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the president said the thoughts and prayers of Sri Lanka were with the families of the victims and hoped that they would find the strength

Press Trust of India Colombo
Sri Lankan President expresses sorrow over tragic train collision in Odisha

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2023 | 10:00 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe has conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the people and the government of India following the tragic train accident in Odisha that killed around 275 people.

Wickremesinghe extended his condolences to the Government of India and the bereaved families who have suffered an unimaginable loss, Daily Mirror Newspaper reported on Sunday.

Addressing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the president said the thoughts and prayers of Sri Lanka were with the families of the victims and hoped that they would find the strength and resilience to overcome their grief.

Several world leaders including US President Joe Biden, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and French President Emanuel Macron have expressed their condolences to the families and the Government of India over one of the country's worst train accidents that also left 1,175 persons injured.

The Coromandel Express rammed into a stationary goods train and many of its carriages overturned including some onto another train - the Bengaluru-Howrah superfast express which was also passing by at the same time on Friday.

Also Read

EAM discuss cooperation in infra, connectivity with Lankan counterpart

Odisha train accident: PM Modi distressed, speaks to railway minister

Deeply anguished by loss of lives in Odisha train accident: President Murmu

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023: All you need to know about checking result

11 people killed, 12 injured in pickup van-truck collision in Chhattisgarh

Odisha rail tragedy: Cong demands Railway Minister Vaishnaw's resignation

Avalanche in U'khand: Woman pilgrim returning from Hemkund Sahib missing

Delhi Metro completes structural work on stretch of Phase-IV corridor

Odisha train tragedy: Govt's negligence exposed, says AAP Priyanka Kakkar

Train crash: 260 currently undergoing treatment in Odisha hospitals

Topics :Train Accidentsri lankatrain collisionRanil Wickramasinghe

First Published: Jun 04 2023 | 11:03 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story