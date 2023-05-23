States need to have formal policies for promotion of film tourism: Reddy

Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday said states and Union Territories need to have formal policies for promotion of film tourism.

Reddy was addressing a side event on "Promoting Incredible India through Film Tourism" during the third G20 Tourism Working Group Meeting here.

"Tourism has the greatest ability to generate overall employment, especially among the vulnerable communities," Reddy said.

He added that film production can have a lasting impact on travel destinations as cinematic exposure transforms a place into a tourist location



The minister impressed upon the states and the Union Territories to have formal polices for the promotion of film tourism. Where there is an existing policy, it can be strengthened to pave the way for film production.

Addressing the event, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said India has no dearth of talent with a century-old film legacy boasting the likes of Guru Dutt and Satyajit Ray, who have been acknowledged for their art.

Singh expressed hope that the business community will help scale up the efforts already taken by the Union Ministry of Tourism and the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Ease of film-making and upgradation of the existing studios have to be pursued rigorously to support the industry. Liberalisation of state regulations has to be taken up by the information and broadcasting ministry to encourage film-making throughout India, Singh added.

The event was aimed at furthering the scope of the film tourism sector and highlighting all aspects of Incredible India.

Information and Broadcasting Secretary Apurva Chandra said India's film sector has much to offer to the world with its skilled manpower, visualisation and sound effects.

The culture and heritage of India provides an enabling environment to the world to shoot the best films here, Chandra said.

The Film Facilitation Office at the National Film Development Corporation of India with proactive nodal officers has been set up as a single-window mechanism to enable and expedite the issuance of film visas to international cast and crew members, the official said.

Chandra also highlighted India as a hub of animation, visual effects and gaming.

A number of noted masterpieces and big-budget films have been produced in India with lower production costs that is a magnet of attraction for film-makers, the official added.

Various sessions witnessed deliberations on how to leverage the power of film tourism to promote destinations. The event provided an opportunity to the states and Union Territories to share their policies and best practices that helped them develop film tourism.

The event also enabled the industry stakeholders to offer suggestions and feedback on the factors that will encourage film-makers to shoot in various locations in the country.