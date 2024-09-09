Streets to global stage: Kolkata rape-murder outrage intensifies a month on

A month has passed since the rape and murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor in Kolkata shocked the nation. Yet, public outrage has only grown, with protests intensifying across India and in multiple countries, demanding swift justice for the victim and severe punishment for the accused.

The Supreme Court is hearing the case today. Earlier the Centre had filed an application in the apex court alleging “unpardonable” non-cooperation by the West Bengal government. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Named ‘Abhaya’ (one who fears nothing) by the protestors, the young doctor’s body was discovered at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9. The brutality of the crime has drawn parallels to the infamous ‘Nirbhaya’ garape and murder case of 2012, which spurred nationwide protests and led to legal reforms aimed at curbing sexual violence. Despite the changes, women in India continue to face horrific crimes, activists argue.

In the Kolkata case, Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer, was arrested on August 10 and initially confessed to the crime. However, Roy later retracted his confession, claiming he was innocent and had been framed. The investigation, now under the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), was ordered by the Calcutta High Court to ensure a thorough and impartial probe. Roy remains in Kolkata’s Presidency Central Jail as the investigation progresses.

From boats to graffiti, the cry for justice grows



Protesters from all walks of life — students, doctors, political leaders, artists, gig workers and even rickshaw pullers — have united to demand justice. In a recent protest, women took to boats in the waters of the Sundarbans, highlighting their calls for justice. Agnimitra Paul, West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) General Secretary and Member of the Legislative Assembly, shared visuals of the protest on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, and criticised the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) government for failing to address the concerns of women.

“When will the voices of our mothers and sisters be heard? We will not stop until justice prevails!” Paul wrote on X.

Meanwhile, protests erupted at key locations in Kolkata, including Gariahat Road, where locals demonstrated against the RG Kar incident.

Fans of rival football clubs East Bengal and Mohun Bagan joined forces in August to show solidarity with the victim’s family.

On September 8, the victim’s mother, who has been leading the justice charge, expressed gratitude to the protesting medical community. “I had only one child, but now all the protesting medics are my children,” she said.

Global protests for justice



The calls for justice have resonated far beyond India’s borders. According to a Reuters report, thousands of Indian community members staged protests in over 130 cities across 25 countries on Sunday. The demonstrations began in Japan, Australia, Taiwan, and Singapore, before spreading across Europe and the United States, where over 60 protests were planned.

In Stockholm, Sweden, women clad in black gathered at Sergels Torg Square, singing Bengali songs and holding signs that demanded accountability for the crime and better protection for women in India.

Doctors and activists seek governor’s intervention



On September 7, the West Bengal Service Doctors Forum led a rally from Sealdah station to Raj Bhavan, demanding the intervention of West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose. Protesters expressed frustration over the perceived lack of progress in the investigation.

“So many days have passed, but there seems to be little progress in the investigation into the gruesome incident,” said Seema Das, a nurse who participated in the rally.

Although prohibitory orders prevented the protest from reaching Raj Bhavan, a five-member delegation was allowed to submit a memorandum to the Governor’s office. The Governor was not present, but his office accepted the delegation’s demands, according to reports from news agency PTI.