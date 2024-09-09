Centre dissolves key statistics panel; Oppn alleges link to census demand

The Congress on Sunday criticised the Centre for “quietly” dissolving the Standing Committee on Statistics, alleging it was done as its members repeatedly asked why there was a delay in conducting the decennial Census due in 2021.

"And for what? Simply for repeatedly asking the Government why the decennial Census last due in 2021 has still not been conducted...," Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

He said that this decision has led to at least 100 million Indians being denied ration benefits under the National Food Security Act, 2013, and the PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana.

According to a report by The Hindu, the Union Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation has “quietly” dissolved the 14-member Standing Committee on Statistics (SCoS) headed by former chief statistician of the country Pronab Sen. Reacting to the development, Sen told The Hindu that the members were not informed about any reasons.

Contrary to the allegations, the Centre said that the decision was taken as the panel’s work overlapped with a new committee’s tasks, referring to the formation of the Steering Committee for National Sample Surveys.

The delay in Census, last conducted in 2011, has brought significant criticism against the Narendra Modi government.

In August, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said that the Census exercise would be carried out at an appropriate time. In response, Ramesh had taken a satirical dig at the minister for revealing a “top secret”.

The house listing phase of the census and the National Population Register update were set for April 1 to September 30, 2020, but were postponed due to Covid-19. The Centre is yet to announce a new schedule. Meanwhile, the Congress-led Opposition has been demanding to conduct a ‘caste census’, noting that the move would give an “X-ray” of the country, crucial to ensure equitable share for every section.