Supreme Court urges Centre to reclaim CJI residence from DY Chandrachud

In an unusual move, the Supreme Court administration has written to the Centre seeking immediate possession of the official Chief Justice of India (CJI) residence, currently occupied by former CJI DY Chandrachud.

In a letter dated July 1 to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), the top court said Bungalow No. 5, Krishna Menon Marg — reserved for the sitting CJI — must be returned to the court's housing pool, reported news agency PTI.

Justice Chandrachud demitted office in November 2024 but continues to reside in the Type VIII bungalow nearly eight months later. The court’s communication highlighted that the retention approval expired on May 31, 2025, while Rule 3B of the Supreme Court Judges (Amendment) Rules, 2022 allows only six months' post-retirement stay — a deadline crossed on May 10.

Initially, Justice Chandrachud had requested an extension until April 30, 2025, citing renovation delays at his newly allotted Tughlak Road residence. Justice Sanjiv Khanna, who succeeded Justice Chandrachud as CJI, reportedly approved the request, and MoHUA allowed occupancy from December 11, 2024, to April 30, 2025, at a nominal licence fee. Why didn't Justice Chandrachud vacate official residence? According to a report by the Hindustan Times, Chandrachud informed the Supreme Court of further delays and sought time until June 30. He reportedly cited the special needs of his two daughters, both undergoing treatment for rare disorders at AIIMS.