Suraksha Realty directors buy Rs 100 cr sea-facing luxury flats in Worli

The brothers have bought the top-floor apartments in the super luxury project Naman Xena, located on the 26th and 27th floors of the tower

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2023 | 12:01 PM IST
Directors of property development company Suraksha Realty, Paresh Parekh and Vijay Parekh, have bought two sea-facing luxury apartments in Mumbai's Worli area for a total of Rs 100 crore, The Economic Times (ET) reported.

The brothers have bought the top-floor apartments in the super luxury project Naman Xena. Both of these apartments are spread over 6,458 square feet of carpet area, located on the 26th and 27th floors of the tower. The project is still under construction.

According to the report, the brothers paid a total of Rs six crore as stamp duty to complete the property registration formalities, on November 7. The two brothers have paid Rs 50 crore each for the two properties to Shree Naman Residency, the owner of the project. The payment has been made to the project developer directly, the ET report said.

The Economic Times cited data from Indextap.com and said that the buyers will have access to a total of eight car parking spots along with their apartments. The project is a 27-storey building that is under construction and has a total development area of 4.72 lakh square feet which is spread over more than 0.6 acres across the Worli sea face. The project has a bare shell floor plate which allows flexibility of customisation to buyers and can be turned into duplex apartments, the report added.

Preity Zinta's recent property purchase
In October 2023, Bollywood actress Preity Zinta purchased an apartment in Mumbai's Bandra worth Rs 17.01 crore. The property has an area of 1,474 square feet and gets two reserved parking spots.

Deepika-Ranveer's flat near Mannat
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone also made a luxury real estate purchase in 2022 in the Bandra area, near Shahrukh Khan's house, Mannat, a property valued at about Rs 200 crore. The couple bought a sea-facing quadruplex apartment in 2022 which is reportedly worth Rs 119 crore. The property spans the 16th, 17th, 18th, and 19th floors of Sagar Resham, a building located at Bandstand in Mumbai.

 

First Published: Nov 17 2023 | 12:01 PM IST

