Survey to be conducted for Dodra-Kwar, Kotkhai-Hatkoti tunnels: Himachal CM

The CM announced the opening of Adarsh Health Institute in Rohru during his maiden visit to Rohru after assuming the office of the chief minister, a statement issued here said

Press Trust of India Shimla
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2023 | 6:28 PM IST
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday said surveys would be conducted for the construction of Kotkhai-Hatkoti and

Dodra-Kwar tunnels, which would go a long way in facilitating the people of these areas.

Heavy snow at Kharapathar and Chanshal Pass blocked roads and these tunnels would provide all-weather connectivity to Rohru and Dodra Kwar areas. The CM said efforts would be made to connect Kwar with Uttarakhand.

The CM announced the opening of Adarsh Health Institute in Rohru during his maiden visit to Rohru after assuming the office of the chief minister, a statement issued here said.

Sukhu reiterated that the exploitation of apple orchardists by middlemen would not be tolerated. A provision of Rs 100 crore has been made in the current budget for setting up 10 cold atmosphere (CA) stores in the state and tendering process is underway.

He said measures are also being taken to ensure remunerative prices for rotten apples to the growers.

Chief Parliamentary Secretary Mohan Lal Brakta said the development of Rohru had come to a standstill in the last five years of the previous BJP government and the residents of the area have high hopes from the present government.

Topics :Himachal PradeshHimachal pradesh government

First Published: Jun 02 2023 | 6:56 PM IST

Next Story