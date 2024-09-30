Swachh Bharat 2.0: Cities clear 38% waste, major landfills still untouched

Three years into the five-year Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) Urban 2.0, large cities have yet to make significant progress in clearing half of their legacy landfill sites, with only 38 per cent of the total accumulated waste being processed so far, according to a report by Indian Express.

Launched in 2021, SBM Urban 2.0 aims to clear approximately 2,400 legacy landfill sites across India by 2025-2026. As of September 27, the SBM dashboard, maintained by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, revealed that out of 69 landfill sites in cities with populations over a million, 35 remain uncleared. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp



These 69 sites cover a total of 3,354 acres with 1,258 lakh metric tonnes of waste. So far, 1,171 acres with 475 lakh metric tonnes of waste have been cleared.

With less than two years remaining, cities are grappling with the challenge of clearing the remaining 65 per cent of land and treating 62 per cent of the waste at these legacy landfill sites, which account for 57 per cent of the total waste in landfills nationwide, the report said.



Across India, cities have a total of 2,421 legacy landfill sites covering 14,822 acres, containing 2,211 lakh metric tonnes of waste. Of this, 41 per cent of the waste has been processed, and 30 per cent of the land has been reclaimed. So far, approximately 20 per cent (474) of these landfills have been fully remediated, the report said.

Landfill sites struggling to meet targets

Mumbai’s Deonar dumpsite, the country’s largest landfill at 296.5 acres, holds around 9 per cent of the total waste in such sites nationwide. However, no waste has been remediated, and no land has been cleared at this site yet. The second-largest site by waste volume, Pirana in Ahmedabad, is under remediation, with about 48 per cent of the area cleared.

Delhi’s Ghazipur and Bhalaswa landfills, the third and fourth largest, are also in the process of remediation, with 26 per cent and 40 per cent of their waste treated, respectively. However, no land has been cleared at either site, as efforts have primarily focused on reducing the height of the accumulated waste.

Mumbai’s Mulund site, the fifth largest, has not had any land cleared, but 40 per cent of its waste has been processed. Chennai’s Kodungaiyur site, the sixth largest, has yet to see any waste treatment or land clearing. Meanwhile, Delhi’s Okhla landfill, the seventh largest in the country, has remediated 56 per cent of its waste, though no land has been reclaimed, the report stated.

What is the Swachh Bharat Mission?

Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM), launched on October 2, 2014, aims to create an open defecation-free India and improve sanitation and waste management. This initiative aligns with Sustainable Development Goal 6.2, which emphasises equitable access to sanitation for all, especially vulnerable populations. Over its first phase, which concluded in 2019, SBM led to the construction of over 100 million toilets.

SBM allocation

The initial allocation for the Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) in 2014-15 was Rs 3,344 crore. This amount increased to Rs 4,437 crore in 2015-16 and was further raised to Rs 6,310 crores in 2016-17. However, in 2017-18, the allocation decreased to Rs 3,180 crore but stabilised at Rs 3,240 crore in 2018-19. In 2021, the Union Budget allocated Rs 1,41,678 crore for SBM Urban 2.0, with a focus on enhancing wastewater management and solid waste disposal initiatives.