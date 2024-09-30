Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty to receive iconic Dadasaheb Phalke award



70th National Film Awards: Winners The winners of the 70th National Film Awards were revealed on August 16, 2024, while the grand ceremony to present these accolades will be held in October 2024. Alongside Mithun Chakraborty, several key figures in Indian cinema will be recognised for their contributions. Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty , 74, will be honoured with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke award, the government’s highest recognition in the field of cinema, for his remarkable contributions to Indian cinema at the 70th National Film Awards ceremony at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. The ceremony will be presided over by President Droupadi Murmu, celebrating Chakraborty’s career and his influence on the Indian film industry. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the award on social media, adding that the ceremony is scheduled to take place on October 8, 2024.

Winners from the 70th National Film Awards include:

Best feature film: Aattam (The Play), a Malayalam film, won the award for its innovative narrative structure and character depth.

Best actor: Rishab Shetty won the award for his performance in the Kannada film Kantara.

Best director: Sooraj Barjatya won the award for Uunchai.

Best actress: Nithya Menen and Manasi Parekh shared the award.

Best debut film of a director: Fouja, a Haryanvi film, won the award.

Best actor in a supporting role: Fouja won the award.

Best lyrics: Fouja won the award.



Chakraborty’s selection for the Dadasaheb Phalke award is a tribute to his iconic status and a decades-long career that has left an indelible mark on Indian cinema. Known for his wide range of roles, groundbreaking performances, and versatility across languages and genres.

"Honoured to announce that the Dadasaheb Phalke Selection Jury has decided to award legendary actor Mithun Chakraborty for his iconic contribution to Indian cinema. Mithun Da’s remarkable cinematic journey inspires generations!" Vaishnaw said in his announcement.

Mithun Chakraborty: Background and journey in cinema

Born Gouranga Chakraborty on June 16, 1950, in Kolkata, Mithun Chakraborty has become one of the most recognisable names in Indian cinema. After completing his BSc in chemistry from Scottish Church College, he pursued a career in acting and trained at the Film and Television Institute of India in Pune. He won his first National Film Award for Best Actor on his very first film with Mrinal Sen’s Mrigayaa in 1976.

Over the years, Chakraborty built a career spanning various Indian languages, including Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada, among others. He is best known for his role in Disco Dancer (1982), a film that not only made him a household name in India but also gained him international recognition, particularly in the Soviet Union. His unique dancing style and charismatic screen presence in this movie were key to his rise as a Bollywood star.

Mithun Chakraborty: Awards and contributions

Chakraborty’s career is decorated with numerous accolades, including three National Film Awards and two Filmfare Awards. His contributions to cinema extend beyond acting, as he played a significant role in popularising dance reality shows in India through Dance India Dance, which became one of the largest dance-based reality shows in the country.

Chakraborty also holds a record in the Limca Book of Records for releasing 19 films in 1989, a feat that remains unbroken in Bollywood. Between the late 1970s and the 1990s, he was part of more than 200 films.

Mithun Chakraborty: Businesses and social work

Beyond his cinematic contributions, Chakraborty has ventured into business and social work. He owns the Monarch Group, which operates in the hospitality and educational sectors, and founded Paparatzy Productions. In 1992, along with other notable actors, he co-founded the Cine & TV Artistes’ Association (Cintaa) to support struggling actors. He has also served as chairperson of the Film Studios Setting & Allied Mazdoor Union, advocating for the welfare of cinema workers.

Mithun Chakraborty: Politics

Chakraborty’s foray into politics saw him serve as a Rajya Sabha MP, and in 2021, he joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He has been a prominent figure in both cinema and politics, with his influence extending to supporting presidential elections and other political movements.