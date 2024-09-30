Hezbollah recovers Hassan Nasrallah's body; Israel targets Houthis: Updates

Explosions rocked Lebanon on Sunday as Israel intensified its attacks against the militant group Hezbollah, resulting in the death of its leader of three decades, Hassan Nasrallah. This marks a significant setback for the Iran-backed group, which has lost seven key leaders in the strikes that began on September 20, according to Israel. The Lebanese government reported 105 deaths and 359 injuries, mostly in the southern region, due to the Israeli strikes.

Among the Hezbollah leaders killed are Nabil Kaouk, the deputy head of the group’s Central Council, and senior commander Ali Karaki. Israel reported that 20 Hezbollah militants have been killed in its operations. Additionally, the Israeli military conducted dozens of airstrikes on Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen, saying the strikes were in retaliation for a recent attack on Israel. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Context and escalation

Israel has been engaged with the Gaza-based militant group Hamas in a war since October 7 last year. Lebanon-based Hezbollah and Yemen-based Houthis are supporters of Hamas and the pro-Palestinian movement advocating for the region’s autonomy. Since the Gaza war, Hezbollah and Israel have been exchanging fire, while the Houthis have been attacking Red Sea shipments linked to Israel and the United States. The situation has escalated, putting West Asia at risk of a larger conflict that could draw in Iran and the US.

Top updates on the Israel-Lebanon-Yemen situation:

1) Reuters reported that Nasrallah’s body was recovered from the site and showed no direct wounds. His cause of death is believed to be "blunt trauma from the force of the blast.” The wreckage from Friday's strike on Nasrallah smouldered as people gathered to assess the damage and pay their respects.

2) Last week, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in a video message to Lebanon, said they were not targeting civilians but would focus on Hezbollah and destroy its facilities. Sidon, about 45 km (28 miles) south of Beirut, was a target in the weekend strikes.

3) Around 21 people were killed in the northern province of Baalbek Hermel due to Israeli strikes. Israel also targeted Beirut on Sunday. According to local media, the strikes also affected eastern and western Bekaa, a valley located about 30 km from Beirut.

4) The Lebanese ministry reported that the strikes targeted civilian buildings, with the death toll expected to rise. At least 14 medics have also been killed in the south over two days.

Hezbollah strikes back at Israel

5) In response to Israeli attacks, Hezbollah has increased its airstrikes, firing several hundred daily. However, most of the rockets and drones have been intercepted by Israel's air defence systems or landed in open areas.

Israel targets key Houthi city in Yemen

6) In Yemen, Israel targeted power plants and seaport facilities in the city of Hodeida, a day after the Houthis launched a ballistic missile attack on Israel’s Ben Gurion airport. This occurred on the same day that Netanyahu returned from his United Nations General Assembly speech in the US. Hodeida is a key Houthi stronghold.

7) Houthis said they had taken precautionary measures in anticipation of the strikes, including emptying oil storage tanks at the ports.

US warning to Israel on Hezbollah

8) In response to the Israel-Lebanon escalation, the US said that while Israeli strikes had destroyed Hezbollah’s command structure, the group would work quickly to rebuild it. US National Security spokesperson John Kirby declined to comment on the US position regarding Israel’s targeting of Hezbollah.

9) The US also said it was waiting to see how Hezbollah would fill the leadership gap created by the strikes. This comes after the US and France announced a 21-day ceasefire deal between Israel and Lebanon, which Netanyahu refused to accept.

(With inputs from agencies)