Home / India News / Tendulkar's name used for endorsement of medicine without permission

Tendulkar's name used for endorsement of medicine without permission

The complainant said that he came across online advertisements of a drug company which claimed that the master batter endorsed its product line

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Tendulkar's name used for endorsement of medicine without permission

1 min read Last Updated : May 12 2023 | 7:46 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Mumbai Police has registered an FIR against unidentified persons for using legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's name, photo and voice for the promotion of medicinal products without his permission, an official said on Friday.

One of Tendulkar's aides filed a complaint with the West Region Cyber Police Station in this regard on Thursday, he said.

The complainant said that he came across online advertisements of a drug company which claimed that the master batter endorsed its product line.

He also found a website, sachinhealth.in, which promoted these products using Tendulkar's photo.

As Tendulkar had never given permission to the company to use his name and photographs and it was leading to maligning of his image, he instructed his aide to take legal action, the complaint said.

A First Information Report was registered against unidentified persons under Indian Penal Code sections

420 (cheating), 465 (forgery) and 500 (defamation) besides the Information Technology Act, the official said, adding that further investigation was on.

Also Read

From student to the God of Cricket: Sachin Tendulkar's journey to the top

Sachin Tendulkar's message for his son Arjun after his IPL debut in MI

Sachin Tendulkar's 50th Birthday; fans greeting him across the Globe

Ayurveda experts call for novel strategies to conserve medicinal plants

Sydney Cricket Ground unveils gate named after Tendulkar on his 50th b'day

India calls for close cooperation between SCO to maintain food supply chain

SpiceJet suspends flight operations from Ahmedabad-Goa for a month

Investors expect Sebi will fulfil mandate of protecting interests: Congress

Cyclone Mocha to cause 'heavy' rainfall in most northeastern states

MoS Agri pitches for adoption of new farm tech for achieving $5 trn economy

Topics :Sachin TendulkarMedicinesPolice

First Published: May 12 2023 | 8:09 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story