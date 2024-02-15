'There's RSS base in Sandeshkhali', says Mamata Banerjee amid ongoing row

Amid a political uproar over alleged sexual harassment of women in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has stated that she has "never allowed injustice." She also accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of inciting trouble on the island in North 24 Parganas district.

"I have never allowed injustice in my life. I sent [representatives of] the state women's commission [to Sandeshkhali] immediately, and 17 people have been arrested," Banerjee said in the Assembly, shortly after the Opposition staged a walkout over the raging issue.

Further, blaming the BJP for the unrest, Banerjee said the Centre had targeted local Trinamool leader Sheikh Shahjahan through the Enforcement Directorate (ED). "First, they entered the area and targeted Sheikh Shahjahan through ED, and then they started the trouble thereby getting people in. There is a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh [RSS] base in Sandeshkhali. There were riots earlier too," she said.

Shahjahan, a local strongman, has been on the run for a month after ED officials visiting the island to raid his residence were attacked by a mob.

Banerjee added that a police team is also meeting women in Sandeshkhali. "A police team of women is going door to door to see if there are any complaints. If they file a report, we will look into it," she said.

Sandeshkhali has hit the headlines after a section of women there accused TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan's aides of sexual harassment. The BJP has targeted the Trinamool Congress government in the state over the allegations. The ruling party, on the other hand, has refuted the charges and said the BJP is trying to create unrest in the area.