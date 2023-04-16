Home / India News / TM CM Stalin thanks Delhi CM Kejriwal for joining move against governors

TM CM Stalin thanks Delhi CM Kejriwal for joining move against governors

On April 9, Stalin had urged the President and the Union government to fix a time frame for the governors to give their assent to bills

Chennai
TM CM Stalin thanks Delhi CM Kejriwal for joining move against governors

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2023 | 4:03 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Sunday thanked Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal for joining the move against governors.

It may be recalled that the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister had earlier called upon Chief Ministers' of non-BJP ruled states to pass resolutions in their respective assemblies to fix time frame for governors to pass bills.

Stalin, on his Twitter handle, wrote, "Thank you for commending TNLA's resolution and join our bandwagon. Indeed the supremacy of the legislature is supreme in any democracy. No 'appointed' Governor shall undermine the power and responsibilities of 'elected' governments. He also said: Thee Paravattum (Let the fire spread.)"

On April 9, Stalin had urged the President and the Union government to fix a time frame for the governors to give their assent to bills.

The resolution was passed by the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly after the Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi's statement that the bill withheld means it is 'dead'.

--IANS

aal/uk/

 

Topics :M K StalinArvind KejriwalTamil Nadu

First Published: Apr 16 2023 | 3:45 PM IST

Also Read

What makes state governors so important in India?

Tamil Nadu CM's son Udhayanidhi Stalin sworn in as minister in cabinet

TN districts start survey on guest workers in state after CM seeks info

Oscars 2023: CM Stalin felicitates elephant whisperers Bomman and Bellie

MK Stalin defamation case: Kishore K Swamy sent to custody till Dec 5

All educational institutions in Bengal to remain closed next week: CM

Kejriwal questioning: AAP alleges Punjab MLAs stopped from entering Delhi

India focused on high-quality education in alignment with NEP: Piyush Goyal

Adani is a symbol of corruption, says Rahul Gandhi targeting PM Modi

Amit Shah confers Maharashtra Bhushan Award to Appasaheb Dharmadhikari

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story