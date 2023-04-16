India focused on high-quality education in alignment with NEP: Piyush Goyal

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal said that India is focused on ensuring high-quality education, affordability and flexibility in alignment with the National Education Policy, 2020.

"The Management Development Institute (MDI), Gurgaon should engage with the private sector and the government so that all of us can benefit from their high quality of students, faculty and work," Piyush Goyal said while addressing the annual Convocation ceremony of MDI Gurgaon and Murshidabad on Saturday. "India is focused on ensuring high-quality education, affordability and flexibility in alignment with the National Education Policy of 2020," the Goyal said.

He said that given the high quality of students, faculty and work that is carried out in the institution, MDI should engage with the private sector and the government so that all of us can benefit from the institution's achievements.

He said that the students of MDI are the future entrepreneurs, innovators, changemakers and leaders of India who are going to contribute to the Amrit Kaal as the country moves to the centenary of Independence.

He noted that we have over 65 per cent of girls have joined the MDI. That is a remarkable achievement for the organisation in terms of giving an opportunity to our daughters as they work their way up and become stakeholders in the growth story of India, he said. It is our collective duty to work with a sense of duty to ensure prosperity and inclusive growth in the country so that none is left behind, he added.

The country today is working towards a vision of making India a developed nation by 2047 and this requires a deep understanding of the challenges. Education from MDI will play an important role for its students in this, Goyal said, adding that he hoped to see the students as value creators and many as budding innovators and entrepreneurs.

"Today the Govt is also thinking like a Startup continuously experimenting with ideas to take development to the last mile," he said.

Lauding the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Goyal said that the PM always speaks of the power of India's youth. "India's youth are the growth engines of the country and India is the world's growth engine," he quoted.

It is our collective duty to take this country forward skillfully, as the world today looks up to India. Whenever there is any distress anywhere in the world, India is at the forefront of the collective effort to help find solutions, Goyal said adding that whether it is providing vaccines or supporting neighbours in times of distress, India always stands up and is counted and trusted upon to be a friend in need.

He ended with the belief that MDI students will come up with innovations and solutions for our farmers, artisans and other diverse sectors and contribute to India's growth story.