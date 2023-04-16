Home / India News / India focused on high-quality education in alignment with NEP: Piyush Goyal

India focused on high-quality education in alignment with NEP: Piyush Goyal

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal said that India is focused on ensuring high-quality education, affordability and flexibility in alignment with the National Education Policy, 2020

General News
India focused on high-quality education in alignment with NEP: Piyush Goyal

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2023 | 3:56 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal said that India is focused on ensuring high-quality education, affordability and flexibility in alignment with the National Education Policy, 2020.

"The Management Development Institute (MDI), Gurgaon should engage with the private sector and the government so that all of us can benefit from their high quality of students, faculty and work," Piyush Goyal said while addressing the annual Convocation ceremony of MDI Gurgaon and Murshidabad on Saturday. "India is focused on ensuring high-quality education, affordability and flexibility in alignment with the National Education Policy of 2020," the Goyal said.

He said that given the high quality of students, faculty and work that is carried out in the institution, MDI should engage with the private sector and the government so that all of us can benefit from the institution's achievements.

He said that the students of MDI are the future entrepreneurs, innovators, changemakers and leaders of India who are going to contribute to the Amrit Kaal as the country moves to the centenary of Independence.

He noted that we have over 65 per cent of girls have joined the MDI. That is a remarkable achievement for the organisation in terms of giving an opportunity to our daughters as they work their way up and become stakeholders in the growth story of India, he said. It is our collective duty to work with a sense of duty to ensure prosperity and inclusive growth in the country so that none is left behind, he added.

The country today is working towards a vision of making India a developed nation by 2047 and this requires a deep understanding of the challenges. Education from MDI will play an important role for its students in this, Goyal said, adding that he hoped to see the students as value creators and many as budding innovators and entrepreneurs.

"Today the Govt is also thinking like a Startup continuously experimenting with ideas to take development to the last mile," he said.

Lauding the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Goyal said that the PM always speaks of the power of India's youth. "India's youth are the growth engines of the country and India is the world's growth engine," he quoted.

It is our collective duty to take this country forward skillfully, as the world today looks up to India. Whenever there is any distress anywhere in the world, India is at the forefront of the collective effort to help find solutions, Goyal said adding that whether it is providing vaccines or supporting neighbours in times of distress, India always stands up and is counted and trusted upon to be a friend in need.

He ended with the belief that MDI students will come up with innovations and solutions for our farmers, artisans and other diverse sectors and contribute to India's growth story.

Topics :Piyush GoyalNew education policyEducation ministry

First Published: Apr 16 2023 | 3:56 PM IST

Also Read

Need reforms to enhance learning outcomes in line with NEP 2020: Experts

NEP 2020 to help students acquire relevant skills for jobs: Odisha Guv

NEP will take India on path of becoming a great superpower: Australian min

Pradhan asks industry to create enabling ecosystem in line with NEP

Goods and services exports may cross $750 bn-mark this fiscal: Piyush Goyal

Number of road accident deaths in Maharashtra up by over 2,000 in 3 years

Indian-American CEO Raj Subramaniam presented with Pravasi Bharatiya Samman

Not decided yet, says Ex-Karnataka CM Jagadish Shettar on joining Congress

Fill vacancy in National Commission for Scheduled Castes expeditiously: SC

Need Supreme Court-monitored probe into Atiq's killing, says Kamal Nath

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story