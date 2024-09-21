To make Maharashtra $1.5 trn economy, Thane must play crucial role: CM

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday said focus must be on eight strategic areas to make the state a $1.5 trillion economy by 2047 and asserted Thane has to play an important role to achieve this target.

Addressing the MMR Thane Development Conference 2024, Shinde said his government was working to ensure the economy of Mumbai Metropolitan Region touches the $300 billion mark by 2030. These eight strategic areas have been suggested by the NITI Aayog and a mechanism involving monthly reviews, dedicated war rooms etc is in place to achieve them, he added.



The areas include AI and robotics, global capacity centres and data centres etc. The CM said projects like the Atal Setu, the coastal road and eastern freeway will enhance regional connectivity and boost the economy of the region, particularly Thane. He said various tests and trials at the Navi Mumbai international airport will commence by the end of September, while plans are foot to bring about air connectivity to Palghar and establish a mega port in Vadhvan near Dahanu.



Maharashtra accounted for 52 per cent of the FDI the country got in the first quarter of 2024-25, while memorandums of understanding have been inked worth Rs 5.8 trillion for semiconductor and other high technology sectors, including electric vehicle manufacturing, the CM said. He said all efforts must be taken to ensure Thane 's economy touches the $150 billion mark by 2030 and assured stakeholders full support of his government.

