Top 8 affordable travel destinations to visit in India, check the list here

Every person loves to travel, but only a few manage to pack their bags and leave for an adventurous and thrilling journey. India is a country full of diversity in culture and beautiful places like Mussoorie and Shimla. You can also dive into the tea gardens of Darjeeling, wander amidst the lush greenery of Munnar or cruise the backwaters of Alleppey.

If you are also planning to take a trip to India and enjoy its beauty, here are some beautiful destinations that you can cover in your journey.

Top 8 affordable destinations in India

Manali

Manali has some majestic Himalayas peaks, located on the banks of River Beas in Himachal Pradesh. It is a paradise for nature lovers and adventure enthusiasts. Manali offers a plethora of activities like trekking, river rafting, and paragliding. At the ancient Hidimba temple in old Manali, which includes local cuisine, you can also explore the beauty of Rohtang Pass.

Budget: (Budget: ₹20,000 to ₹35,000)

Kasol

Another amazing place to visit in Himachal Pradesh is Kasol. It is also known as 'Mini Israel of India' as this hamlet boasts a vibrant hippie culture, charming cafes, and opportunities for trekking amidst gorgeous pine forests. So, if you are on a tight budget and planning a gateway for the summer, Kasol can be a perfect fit for it.

Budget: Budget: ₹15,000 to ₹25,000

Srinagar

Srinagar lies in the centre of the gorgeous Kashmir valley and this place offers timeless jewels and a great place for travellers to immerse themselves with its enchanting beauty. Srinagar is home to the iconic Dal Lake, where houseboats stay and shikara rides offer a glimpse into its serene charm, the city also boasts Mughal gardens, historic sites and bustling markets.

Budget: ₹20,000 to ₹35,000

Mussoorie

Mussoorie is popularly known as the 'Queen of Hills' located in the Garhwal Himalayas in Uttarakhand. Mussoorie is one of the favourite places for tourists as it offers a delightful escape from the summer heat. People explore the vibrant streets of Mall Road, iconic Kempty Falls, or trek to the stunning Lal Tibba viewpoint in Landour which is a 30-minute drive from Mussoorie for breathtaking views of the Himalayas.

Budget: ₹15,000 to ₹25,000

Shimla

Shimla is also located in the lap of the Himalayas offering a refreshing escape for summer vacation. It offers pleasant weather and stunning vistas with top picks for budget travellers. Accommodation options range from comfy guest houses to budget hotels. The places also offer delicious local cuisine and it can be savoured at affordable eateries which might cost around Rs 200 to Rs 500 per meal.

Budget: ₹12,500 to ₹28,000

Darjeeling

Darjeeling has breathtaking eastern Himalayas in West Bengal, it has charming hills popular for its tea gardens, stunning vistas, and full of cultural heritage. One can enjoy the sunrise at the Kanchenjunga from Tiger Hill, take a ride on the iconic Darjeeling Himalayan Railways and explore the vibrant markets of Chowrasta. Wander through vibrant markets on the Mall Road, savour local delicacies and embark on breathtaking hikes.

Budget: ₹15,500 to ₹20,000

Munnar

Another beautiful place to visit in summer vacation is the idyllic Western Ghats of Kerala, Munnar is a haven for nature lovers. One can enjoy the verdant beauty of Eravikulam National Park and wander through the aromatic tea estates. One can also trek to Anamudi Peak, which is the highest point in South India. The traveller can also visit the historic tea museums and indulge in a serene boat ride at Mattupetty Dam.

Budget: ₹10,000 to ₹15,000

Ooty

Ooty is a very popular tourist place based in the tranquil Nilgiri Hills in Tamil Nadu. This place offers a picturesque retreat and is one of India's affordable destinations . It has lush green gardens, serene lakes, and pleasant weather. The accommodation offers budget hotels to homestays catering and it has diverse preferences. It offers attractions like Doddabetta Peak, Botanical Gardens, Ooty Lake promising memorable experiences.

Budget: ₹15,000 to ₹20,000