14% Indians feel they are thriving in workplace, 32% feel stressed: Report

A report by Gallup 2024 State of the Global Workplace revealed that 35 per cent of Indian respondents were experiencing daily anger, the highest in South Asia

Last Updated : Jun 12 2024 | 4:02 PM IST
In a concerning trend, only 14 per cent of Indian employees consider themselves to be ‘thriving’ in life, with the majority indicating they are either ‘struggling’ or ‘suffering’, a report by Gallup 2024 State of the Global Workplace has revealed. 

The US-based multinational analytics and advisory company highlighted that the percentage is significantly lower than the global average, where 34 per cent of employees feel they are ‘thriving’. 

The report highlighted that 86 per cent of respondents said they are struggling in their workplace. This trend mirrors the situation across South Asia, where only 15 per cent of respondents consider themselves thriving, well below the global average.

In the daily emotional experiences parameter, 35 per cent of Indian respondents said they were experiencing daily anger, the highest in South Asia. However, India reported the lowest daily stress level in the region, with only 32 per cent of respondents experiencing stress, compared to 62 per cent in Sri Lanka and 58 per cent in Afghanistan.

The Gallup workplace report evaluates the mental health and wellbeing of employees worldwide, categorising them into three groups: Thriving, struggling, or suffering based on Gallup’s Life Evaluation Index.

Employees who rate their current life situation as 7 or higher and have a positive outlook on their future are classified as ‘thriving’. Those who are uncertain or negative about their present life, experiencing daily stress and financial issues, fall into the ‘struggling’ category. The ‘suffering’ group includes individuals who feel miserable about their current life and future, often facing significant physical and emotional hardships and lacking basic necessities.

Despite the low percentage of thriving individuals, India has a high employee engagement rate of 32 per cent, significantly above the global average of 23 per cent.

Employees experiencing stress globally


According to Gallup, 41 per cent of employees now report experiencing high levels of stress, highlighting a critical need for improved management practices and workplace conditions.

According to the report, 20 per cent of the world’s employees experience daily loneliness, a condition exacerbated for those working fully remotely, where the figure rises to 25 per cent. This chronic loneliness poses significant risks to both physical and mental health, with research linking social isolation to increased mortality rates.

The report highlighted a particular decline in overall well-being among younger employees. In 2023, the percentage of employees under 35 who reported thriving in life fell, contributing to an overall global decline in employee wellbeing from 35 per cent to 34 per cent. This decrease is alarming given the steady improvements recorded in previous years.

Stress levels remain high, with 41 per cent of employees reporting experiencing significant stress. Poor management practices exacerbate this issue, leading to a rise in workplace incivility. 

Economic implications of an unhappy workforce


Gallup’s findings estimated that disengaged employees cost the global economy a staggering $8.9 trillion, equivalent to 9 per cent of the global GDP. This disengagement not only affects individual productivity but also has broader implications for organisational success and economic health.

First Published: Jun 12 2024 | 4:02 PM IST

