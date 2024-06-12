Delhi BJP urges police to lodge FIR, form special team to probe water theft

BJP leaders met the Delhi police chief on Wednesday and demanded the formation of a special investigation team and registration of an FIR over the alleged theft of water from the Munak Canal and other sources by the tanker mafia.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva along with the party's North West Delhi MP Yogendra Chandolia met Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora at Delhi Police headquarters and handed over a complaint from the party.

In the complaint, the party requested the Delhi Police to register an FIR over water theft.

"You are further requested to form a special investigation team to conduct a thorough probe to ensure action against the tanker mafia for theft of water from the Munak canal and any government official conniving with them," said the complaint addressed to the Delhi police chief.

It also urged the police to thwart the operations of the tanker mafia as they were depriving Delhi's people of their water rights.

The ruling AAP and BJP are involved in a blame game as the city grapples with one of its worst water crises in recent years amid an unprecedented summer heat.

Delhi Water Minister Atishi has accused the BJP-ruled Haryana of deliberately halting the supply of water to the national capital through the Yamuna river. The BJP leaders, however, have accused the AAP government and its MLAs of colluding with the tanker mafia even as people were struggling for water.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court came down heavily on the Delhi government on Wednesday over the prevalence of tanker mafia and water wastage in the city and asked what measures it has taken against them.

A vacation bench of Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and Justice Prasanna B Varale told the Delhi government that if it can't deal with the tanker mafia, it will ask the Delhi Police to take action in the matter.

The top court is hearing a plea filed by the Delhi government seeking a direction to Haryana to release the surplus water provided by Himachal Pradesh to the national capital to mitigate its water crisis.