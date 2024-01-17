The 10 best budget travel destinations for 2024; all details inside

As the year 2024 starts, the excitement of going for a trip starts to build. But, hear me out. Welcoming the arrival of 2024 doesn't have to involve you spending every last penny you have saved the whole last year. India offers a large number of destinations where you can plan this year with gorgeous budget friendly locations.

Any place you go, you're ensured a mind-soothing and exhilarating impact of variety, soul-soaring quality, earth-shaking history and pictures of pure serenity. A balance of magic and mayhem is the thing that makes heading out to India such an extreme and addictive experience.

Tips for a budget-friendly travelling • Plan your journey and book your convenience well early on to get the best arrangements • Consider going during the off-season to keep away from peak costs • Pick shared convenience choices like hostels, guest houses, or homestays • Explore street food stalls for budget-friendly meals • Exploit free occasions and social projects coordinated in numerous cities • Pack lights to keep away from baggage charges and costs. Best budget friendly destinations: Offbeat places McLeod Ganj, Himachal Pradesh: Engage yourself in the Tibetan culture and amazing Himalayan views on McLeod Ganj. Budget-friendly guest houses and monasteries offer convenient accommodation choices.

Pushkar, Rajasthan: Experience the social and spiritual energy of Pushkar with its camel fair and dazzling display of culture and customs. A comfortable stay is available in tents and guest houses that are affordable.

Khajuraho, Madhya Pradesh: Explore the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Khajuraho with its complex models and celebrate it in the midst of the historical appeal of the town.

Best budget friendly places 2024: Adventure Himachal Pradesh's Manali: Enjoy the exhilarating sports like skiing, snowboarding, and paragliding while at the same time basking in the midst of snow-covered mountains. Alongside, budget-friendly guest houses and hostels offer a comfortable stay.

Gulmarg, Kashmir: Experience the colder time of year wonderland of Gulmarg with its gondola rides, snowboarding slants, and gorgeous mountain sees. Reasonable guest houses and homestays offer a comfortable stay in the midst of the snow.

Jaisalmer, Rajasthan: With camel rides, cultural performances, and desert safaris, spend the year in Jaisalmer's golden sand dunes. A one-of-a-kind desert experience can be had at affordable guest houses and tents.

Budget friendly places 2024: Nature Lovers Wayanad, Kerala: Submerge yourself in the gorgeous greenery of Wayanad with its waterfalls, climbing trails, and wildlife sanctuaries. Budget-friendly homestays and eco-lodges offer agreeable facilities with nature.

Kerala's Munnar: Find rolling hills, tea plantations, and stunning waterfalls in Munnar. Guest houses and homestays that are affordable provide a cosy base from which to explore the region's stunning scenery.

Tirthan Valley, Himachal Pradesh: Get away from the crowds and discover an authentic sense of harmony in the midst of the snow-covered heaps of Tirthan Valley. Journey across the Himalayas, camp under the stars, and appreciate nearby delicacies at reasonable guest houses.

Gokarna, Karnataka: This less popular beach location offers a more easygoing and reasonable option in contrast to Goa. Appreciate secluded sea shores, reasonable guesthouses, and huge bonfire parties under the stars.