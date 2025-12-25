Top Maoist leader Ganesh Uike, 3 others killed in gunfight in Odisha

Top Maoist leader Ganesh Uike was among four red rebels killed in a gun-battle with security forces in Odisha's Kandhamal district on Thursday, police said.

CPI(Maoist) central committee member Uike, who carried a bounty of ₹1.1 crore on his head, was the chief of the banned outfit in Odisha, a senior officer heading anti-Naxal operations in the state said.

The gun-battle took place in a forest in Chakapad police station area, he said.

"Four Maoists were killed in the gunfight. One of them was identified as 69-year-old Ganesh Uike, who is also known by his aliases Pakka Hanumantu, Rajesh Tiwari, Chamru and Rupa. He was a native of Pullemala village under Chendur mandal in Telangana's Nalgonda district," he said.