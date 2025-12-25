Home / India News / Top Maoist leader Ganesh Uike, 3 others killed in gunfight in Odisha

Top Maoist leader Ganesh Uike, 3 others killed in gunfight in Odisha

CPI(Maoist) central committee member Uike, who carried a bounty of ₹1.1 crore on his head, was the chief of the banned outfit in Odisha

Indian police
The gun-battle took place in a forest in Chakapad police station area | Image: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 25 2025 | 1:45 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Top Maoist leader Ganesh Uike was among four red rebels killed in a gun-battle with security forces in Odisha's Kandhamal district on Thursday, police said.

CPI(Maoist) central committee member Uike, who carried a bounty of ₹1.1 crore on his head, was the chief of the banned outfit in Odisha, a senior officer heading anti-Naxal operations in the state said.

The gun-battle took place in a forest in Chakapad police station area, he said.

"Four Maoists were killed in the gunfight. One of them was identified as 69-year-old Ganesh Uike, who is also known by his aliases Pakka Hanumantu, Rajesh Tiwari, Chamru and Rupa. He was a native of Pullemala village under Chendur mandal in Telangana's Nalgonda district," he said.

The identity of the other three Naxals, including two women, was yet to be ascertained, the officer said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Meghalaya in 2025: Honeymoon murder, political churn, and mining crackdown

MP in 2025: Union Carbide waste burnt 41 yrs on, toxic syrup killed 24 kids

Assam's West Karbi Anglong district limping back to normal after violence

Gujarat 2025: Plane crash, tragedies cast gloom; Games rights brings cheer

Gadkari flags off 'Atal Run-2025' on Vajpayee's 101st birth anniversary

Topics :Odisha Maoist attackMaoist

First Published: Dec 25 2025 | 1:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story