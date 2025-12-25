Gadkari flags off 'Atal Run-2025' on Vajpayee's 101st birth anniversary

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, on Thursday, flagged off the 'Atal Run-2025' on the 101st birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Speaking on the occasion, Nitin Gadkari told ANI, "Atal Bihari Vajpayee is an inspiration to all of us. In this year of his birth centenary, it is certainly the true tribute to him to fulfil his vision for India's future... To revive his memory, this race, named Atal, has been organised today. I extend my best wishes, especially to the large number of brothers and sisters who have participated in it."

He also wished everyone on Christmas, saying, "I extend very warm Christmas greetings and best wishes to all brothers and sisters."

The run comprised two races for men and women, two for under-16, and the highlight, the Atal Run. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a post on X, described Vajpayee as a statesman whose conduct, dignity and unwavering commitment to national interest set a benchmark for Indian politics. "The birth anniversary of the esteemed Atal Ji is a special occasion for all of us to draw inspiration from his life. His conduct, dignity, ideological steadfastness, and resolve to place the nation's interest above all serve as an ideal standard for Indian politics. Through his life, he demonstrated that excellence is established not by position, but by conduct, and it is that which guides society", PM Modi wrote in his post.

Prime Minister is set to visit Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, on Thursday to mark Vajpayee's centenary birthday, according to an official release. At around 2:30 PM, the Prime Minister will inaugurate Rashtra Prerna Sthal and also address a public gathering on the occasion. President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President CP Radhakrishnan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and several other senior BJP leaders paid floral tribute to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee at the 'Sadaiv Atal' memorial in Delhi on his 101st birth anniversary. Atal Bihari Vajpayee was born on December 25, 1924, in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, and was elected three times as the nation's prime minister.