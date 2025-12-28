Tripura in 2025 becomes fully literate as BJP-TMP feud, border risks loom

Tripura was declared the third fully literate state in the country, after Mizoram and Goa, while the simmering tussle between ruling allies BJP and Tipra Motha Party (TMP) and security threats from Bangladesh were major issues in the state this year.

The state's literacy rate reached 95.6 per cent. The Ministry of Education, as per Unesco guidelines, has set the 95 per cent mark for declaring a state fully literate.

The northeastern state witnessed an internal feud between TMP and BJP, with workers from both sides injured in attacks and counter-attacks in the run-up to the upcoming elections to the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC).

TMP supremo and former royal scion Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma reiterated his party's stand on the implementation of the Tiprasa Accord and adoption of Roman script for Kokborok language, spoken by the tribals in the state. He had also warned that the party would fight the TTAADC polls, due in April next year, alone if provisions of the Tiprasa Accord were not implemented by then. Tiprasa Accord refers to the agreement signed by TMP with the Centre and the state government in 2024 for the overall development of the indigenous people. TMP also organised the first conference of 'One North East' (ONE), a common platform for regional parties of the region, further irking the BJP.

Chief Minister Manik Saha counter-attacked the TMP, saying that "political blackmailing" will not work against his government. Sanjib Deb, an editor of a local daily, said the possibility of an electoral understanding between the BJP and the TMP for the TTAADC polls was unlikely given the ongoing feud between the two parties. He, however, also said that the result of the TTAADC polls wouldn't have any impact on the 2028 assembly elections. Security was tightened across the northeastern state in the wake of unrest and a rise in anti-India sentiments in Bangladesh. Tripura had witnessed bloodshed in the 90s, with insurgent groups NLFT and ATTF using Bangladesh as a launchpad to carry out terrorist activities in the region, stalling peace and development.

TMP's frontal organisation Youth Tipra Federation (YTF) staged a rally near the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala in protest against attacks on minorities in the neighbouring country. Shekhar Datta, a senior journalist who covered the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War, said that any happening in the neighbouring country directly impacts Tripura. He hoped the Centre would take steps to foil any security threat emanating from Bangladesh, which surrounds Tripura from three sides. On the economic front, the state gained major investment proposals worth Rs 3,700 crore during a business summit in Delhi. The proposals, if implemented, would result in the establishment of industries and the building of infrastructure.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also unveiled the redeveloped Tripureshwari Temple, a Shakti Peetha, in Gomati district. The refurbishment was done at a cost of Rs 51 crore. In the healthcare sector, the state government signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), under which AIIMS will train medical officers of GBP Hospital & Agartala Government Medical College to improve services. The Tripura government claimed that law and order remained peaceful, with the number of crimes dipping in the last two years, while Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly, Jitendra Chaudhury of the CPI(M), alleged that "complete lawlessness" prevailed in the state and opposition leaders have to bear the brunt of "BJP-sponsored violence".