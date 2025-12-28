32-year-old woman hacked by husband succumbs to injuries in Kozhikode

A 32-year-old woman who was allegedly hacked by her husband earlier this week died at the Medical College Hospital here on Sunday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Muneera M K of Pandisala Road, Farook.

According to police, the incident occurred on December 24 at around 9.40 am, when Muneera's husband Abdul Jabbaar allegedly attacked her with a dagger after she refused his demand for money.

She sustained severe injuries to her head and neck.

Muneera was immediately rushed to the hospital and had been undergoing treatment at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries on Sunday morning, a police officer said.