Twin cyclone impact: Andhra govt seeks ₹4,500 crore 'immediate' relief

Following the loss caused by two back-to-back cyclones to Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday sought for an "immediate" central assistance of over ₹4,500 crore.

The chief Minister estimated that very severe cyclonic storm Arnab inflicted a loss of at least ₹4,563 crore and severe cyclonic storm Murasu immediately after that ₹343 crore. The two weather systems had struck the state within a week.

"Amid Arnab cyclone loss, immediately sanction an amount of ₹4,563 crore for relief," said Naidu in a letter to the Centre, according to an official press release. The CM has already spoken to Union Home Minister Amit Shah multiple times and detailed him on the extent of the damage.