Home / India News / EC separates new voter inclusion form, declaration in online version

EC separates new voter inclusion form, declaration in online version

In September, it had already withdrawn the declaration from its digital platforms in states where the special intensive revision of voters' (SIR) list has been completed

ECI, election commission of india, election commission
On Tuesday, the EC said that previously enrolled voters can submit Form 6 for inclusion as electors if their names are missing from draft SIR rolls
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2026 | 2:04 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

The Election Commission has followed up on its Supreme Court affidavit and separated the new voter enrolment form and an accompanying declaration in its online version in states where the SIR exercise is underway.

In September, it had already withdrawn the declaration from its digital platforms in states where the special intensive revision of voters' (SIR) list has been completed.

Form 6 is filled by those seeking inclusion in the voters' list. Since the Bihar SIR, the poll authority has added a declaration form seeking SIR details of parents of those filling Form 6.

While in the offline or physical mode, citizens have to fill the two separately, in the online version a single OTP for the two documents had led to suggestions that the EC had tweaked Form 6 without the approval of the Union law ministry.

EC officials said on Wednesday that the submission process of the prescribed statutory Form 6 and Declaration used under the earlier process has been revised.

"Previously, Form 6 and the accompanying declaration were submitted together using a single OTP and e-Sign for the operational convenience of applicants. Under the revised process, each must be submitted separately, requiring a separate OTP verification and e-Sign. Applicants must complete both steps for successful submission," a senior functionary told PTI.

In its recent counter affidavit in the top court, the EC had said that according to an October 21 decision of its electoral roll division, "similar to physical submissions, online applications in Form 6 shall also be divided into two distinct parts: Form 6 as prescribed in the Rules; and the SIR Declaration.

On Tuesday, the EC said that previously enrolled voters can submit Form 6 for inclusion as electors if their names are missing from draft SIR rolls.

The clarification comes amid concerns among previous electors that submitting Form 6, which carries a declaration that the applicant is seeking inclusion for the first time, could amount to making a false declaration and invite prosecution under provisions of the electoral law.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

whatsappConnect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

SC upholds states' power to levy additional sales tax under 1974 ruling

Delhi HC to hear lawyers' plea seeking action against suspended ACP, cops

Laws penalising having more than 2 children have lost relevance: SC

Diwali shopping rush brings Delhi traffic to a crawl, key roads hit

Delhi wakes to another smoggy morning, AQI at 373; NCR cities also choke

Topics :Election Commission of IndiaElection Commission

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchStocks to BuyBharti Airtel Q2 Results PreviewUS midterms 2026HSBC India Services PMISBI Bank ShareBHEL Share PriceGold Silver Price

First Published: Nov 04 2026 | 2:03 PM IST

Next Story