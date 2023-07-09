Home / India News / Two dead in J-K's Doda district after landslide triggered by rains hits bus

Two dead in J-K's Doda district after landslide triggered by rains hits bus

Two persons were killed after a landslide hit a passenger bus in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, a senior police officer said.

Press Trust of India Bhaderwah/Jammu
The bus came under the landslide triggered by rains at village Bhangroo on Thathri-Gandoh road, Superintendent of Police, Bhaderwah, Vinod Sharma told PTI

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2023 | 12:30 PM IST
He said a rescue operation was launched and three trapped passengers were evacuated to Gandoh hospital where Amir Sohail of Kahara and Mudassar Ali of Changa-Bhalessa were declared brought dead.

Shahid Hussain of Kuntwara village has been admitted to a hospital.

Topics :landslideJammu and Kashmir governmentJammu and Kashmirheavy rains

First Published: Jul 09 2023 | 12:30 PM IST

