Uddhav Thackeray visits Mumbai hospital; he is well, says son Aaditya

After reports emerged that former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was hospitalised at Reliance Hospital in Mumbai on Monday for a health check-up related to potential blockages in his coronary arteries, his son Aaditya assured that the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader was well and is ready to serve the people.



Earlier, News18 reported that Thackeray was admitted at 8 am after feeling unwell. The report said that he may need to undergo angiography as part of his evaluation. Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Uddhav's son Aaditya confirmed that it was a pre-planned check up.

Thackeray was the CM of Maharashtra until he resigned on June 29, 2022, after a week-long political drama involving rebel Shiv Sena MLAs led by Eknath Shinde. Vowing his loyalty to Hindutva and Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray, Shinde revolted against Uddhav with the help of over three dozen MLAs.

This ended the two-and-a-half year rule of the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government in Maharashtra that began after the 2019 Assembly elections. The chain of events paved the way for the Shinde-led government’s regime, which was formed in an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party. The term of the current Maharashtra Assembly ends in November, which would necessitate an election announcement anytime by the poll body.

Since his ouster, Thackeray has been aiming for a comeback, hopefully as the CM if his party wins the upcoming elections. Similar to the Shinde rebellion that fractured the Shiv Sena, a similar situation unfolded in Sharad Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). The rebellion, led by Pawar’s nephew, Ajit Pawar, resulted in a split of the party in July 2023.

Following the split, Ajit Pawar’s faction of the NCP joined the Shinde-led Mahayuti alliance, in which Ajit was appointed as Shinde deputy alongside former CM Devendra Fadnavis.

Uddhav is the son of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray and was elected the party head following Balasaheb’s death in 2012. He has a history of angioplasty.