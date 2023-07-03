Home / India News / UN deputy secretary-general visits India to discuss various global issues

UN deputy secretary-general visits India to discuss various global issues

Press Trust of India New Delhi
United Nations Deputy Secretary-General Amina J Mohammed

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2023 | 9:25 PM IST
United Nations Deputy Secretary-General Amina J Mohammed on Monday began a three-day visit to India with an aim to discuss various global issues.

It is her first visit to India since her reappointment to the post for a second five-year term in January last year.

The UN deputy secretary-general (DSG) will hold separate meetings with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav and India's G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant.

"The DSG's visit to India will be an opportunity to exchange views on India's ongoing G20 presidency and its achievements in Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) ahead of the SDG summit in September this year, and issues related to climate action in context of developmental priorities," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

It said the visit is a reflection of India's abiding commitment to multilateralism, including through its contribution to the UN and its ongoing G20 presidency, in addressing global challenges meaningfully.

"The DSG will also be travelling to Bengaluru where she will be interacting with experts from premier information and technology research institutions and industry representatives to discuss India's achievements in the digital technology domain that could be replicated in the Global South for addressing developmental challenges," the MEA said in a statement.

First Published: Jul 03 2023 | 9:25 PM IST

