Home / India News / Unidentified gunmen target vehicles carrying police commandos in Manipur

Unidentified gunmen target vehicles carrying police commandos in Manipur

According to preliminary reports, indiscriminate firing was continuing near New Moreh entrance gate and M Chahnou village. Sources added that two houses were also set ablaze in Moreh

The injured policeman is undergoing treatment at 5 Assam Rifles camp, the officer added. (Representative image)
Press Trust of India Churachandpur

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 30 2023 | 7:43 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Heavy gunfire was reported between unidentified gunmen and police commandos in Manipur's Moreh around 3:50pm on Saturday, officials said.

According to eyewitnesses, unidentified gunmen targeted vehicles carrying police commandos when they were moving towards Key Location Point (KLP) from Moreh.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"One policeman sustained splinter injuries when they come under attack while crossing M Chahnou village section of Imphal-Moreh road," a police officer confirmed.

The injured policeman is undergoing treatment at 5 Assam Rifles camp, the officer added.

According to preliminary reports, indiscriminate firing was continuing near New Moreh entrance gate and M Chahnou village.

Sources added that two houses were also set ablaze in Moreh.


Evil elements trying to disturb peace: Manipur CM

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Saturday appealed to all sections of society to shun violence and engage in dialogue to restore peace in the state.

He condemned the killing of a village guard by unidentified individuals in Kadangband, Imphal West district, stating that evil elements were attempting to disrupt peace.

Addressing a press conference at the CM's secretariat, Singh said, "Let's abandon violence, come to the negotiating table, and initiate a dialogue to restore normalcy."

He mentioned that investigations were ongoing and security forces had begun combing operations to apprehend the killers of the village guard.

The CM assured that civil society organizations and the government machinery were working towards peace in both the hills and valley areas.

Unidentified individuals killed a village guard identified as Jamesbond Ningombam in Kadangband around 3.30am.

Police said suspected militants from a nearby hill were responsible for the attack.

Ningombam's body was taken to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences for post-mortem examination.

Kadangband, located on the outskirts of Imphal West district, shares border with Kangpokpi district which has experienced continuous violence since the outbreak of ethnic strife on May 3.

Also Read

Manipur tribal students stage rally to observe 100 days of ethnic clashes

Manipur HC orders status quo on mass burial site; 17 injured in violence

NDA partner KPA withdraws support from Biren Singh govt in Manipur

Manipur violence: Villagers seek deployment of more central forces

Indefinite blockade reimposed on national highways in Manipur's Kangpokpi

WFI row: After Bajrang, Vinesh returns returns Khel Ratna, Arjuna Awards

Punjab police forms SIT to probe grounded Nicaragua-bound flight incident

55 foreign terrorists among 76 neutralised in Jammu-Kashmir in 2023: DGP

Scrapped plane gets stuck beneath bridge in Bihar, traffic restored

NewsClick case: Delhi Police team questions Gautam Navlakha in Mumbai

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :ManipurManipur govt

First Published: Dec 30 2023 | 7:43 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story