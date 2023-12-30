Unidentified gunmen target vehicles carrying police commandos in Manipur

Heavy gunfire was reported between unidentified gunmen and police commandos in Manipur's Moreh around 3:50pm on Saturday, officials said.

According to eyewitnesses, unidentified gunmen targeted vehicles carrying police commandos when they were moving towards Key Location Point (KLP) from Moreh.

"One policeman sustained splinter injuries when they come under attack while crossing M Chahnou village section of Imphal-Moreh road," a police officer confirmed.

The injured policeman is undergoing treatment at 5 Assam Rifles camp, the officer added.

According to preliminary reports, indiscriminate firing was continuing near New Moreh entrance gate and M Chahnou village.

Sources added that two houses were also set ablaze in Moreh.





Evil elements trying to disturb peace: Manipur CM

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Saturday appealed to all sections of society to shun violence and engage in dialogue to restore peace in the state.

He condemned the killing of a village guard by unidentified individuals in Kadangband, Imphal West district, stating that evil elements were attempting to disrupt peace.

Addressing a press conference at the CM's secretariat, Singh said, "Let's abandon violence, come to the negotiating table, and initiate a dialogue to restore normalcy."



He mentioned that investigations were ongoing and security forces had begun combing operations to apprehend the killers of the village guard.

The CM assured that civil society organizations and the government machinery were working towards peace in both the hills and valley areas.

Unidentified individuals killed a village guard identified as Jamesbond Ningombam in Kadangband around 3.30am.

Police said suspected militants from a nearby hill were responsible for the attack.

Ningombam's body was taken to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences for post-mortem examination.

Kadangband, located on the outskirts of Imphal West district, shares border with Kangpokpi district which has experienced continuous violence since the outbreak of ethnic strife on May 3.