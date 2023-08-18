Home / India News / UP govt asks district administration to keep tab on misleading information

UP govt asks district administration to keep tab on misleading information

Move meant to stop attempt to malign the state's image

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
Illustration by Ajay Mohanty

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2023 | 9:28 PM IST
The Uttar Pradesh government has directed all divisional commissioners and district magistrates to verify any misleading information that could malign the image of the state or the district concerned.

In an order issued a few days ago, the government instructed the district administrations to report any such misleading information through the state’s Integrated Grievance Redressal System so that a proper action could be taken. The directive also said a copy of the misleading news item be sent to the department concerned for clarification.

The order also empowered the district administrations to seek clarification from newspaper management through written communication if any attempt has been made to malign the image of the state or the district through misleading information. The same should be informed to the state information department for notice, the order, a copy of which has been reviewed by Business Standard, showed.

Sources said the order was issued a few days ago and had been circulated to all divisional commissioners and district magistrates across the state.

Topics :Uttar Pradesh governmentMisleading labels

First Published: Aug 18 2023 | 9:02 PM IST

